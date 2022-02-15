COVINGTON — Scotty Scoggins on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Newton County Board of Commissioners. The seat is currently held by long-time Democrat Commissioner J.C. Henderson.
Scoggins, a Republican, previously ran for the Post 2 West Ward Covington City Council seat, losing to Charika Davis by a slim margin. The Post 2 West seat was previously held by Hawnethia Williams, who did not seek re-election.
“I shocked a lot of people by coming within 38 votes of winning the West Ward City Council election — a seat I was told I would have no shot of even coming close,” said Scoggins in a released statement. “But I love challenges and more importantly, I love this community. As a result of how well I did in the City Council race, I have been asked by several people to run for the 4th District County Commission seat. After many discussions with my wife, Shelley, and counsel from some residents, I've decided to take this challenge head on.”
Scoggins said the theme of his campaign is “New Voice. New Vision. New Direction.”
“My faith tells me to be a light in the darkness and to stand up for those that can’t stand up for themselves — that’s what I plan to do,” he said.
Scoggins said he will prioritize the following areas of focus:
• Public safety
• Cleanliness and quality of life
• Economic interests
• Preservation of the 4th District’s history
• Smart growth
• Transparency and accountability among leaders
• Common sense leadership
• Inclusive government
Scoggins asserted that while Newton County has grown, parts of the county “seem to have been left behind.”
“The current commissioner has failed to seize the opportunity to improve the conditions in our district,” he said. “The west side of Covington has fallen by the wayside, while other areas have thrived. That’s where I come in. It’s time for someone new. Not just a new person, but new ideas, new energy, a new purpose, to unite the 4th District and represent everyone — not just some.”
Scoggins and his wife Shelley are residents of the Clark’s Grove neighborhood in Covington. They own a travel agency, and he also works as a technology/product manager at The Home Depot. The Scoggins’ are members of Covington First United Methodist Church. They are the parents of two adult children and have a 1-year-old granddaughter. Scoggins volunteers for Newton Trails and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
