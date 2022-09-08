COVINGTON — Officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol took the search for a missing Covington woman to the skies Wednesday.
Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home Friday, Sept. 2, and was last seen at the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville where she reportedly met up with someone she connected with online.
According to reports, Hapeville police said the investigation indicated that Brown drove home on her own early Saturday morning, and the case was turned over to Newton County. GSP and NCSO officers used a helicopter to fly over Newton County for several hours Wednesday in hopes of locating the missing woman.
According to the NCSO, Brown drives a 2020 black Chevrolet Impala with Georgia tag CUQ6437. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt dress the #10 on it in white, a bracelet, a watch and sneakers. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has braces on her teeth.
Anyone with information regarding Brown should call the NCSO Investigator Simmons at 678-625-1453.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
