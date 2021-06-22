Rockdale Fire and Rescue.jpg

CONYERS — Rockdale County Fire Rescue is continuing to search Tuesday in and along the Yellow River for a man who disappeared Monday near the Milstead dam.

According to news reports, the man was last seen near the old mill off Ga. Hwy. 20.

The recent rain has raised the water levels at the river, which makes it more difficult for crews to conduct their operation.

Recommended for you

+91
100 best TV shows of all time

100 best TV shows of all time

Stacker explores the 100 top-rated TV shows of all time. The shows with the highest IMDb score are ranked the highest, with #1 being the best TV show of all time, as rated by IMDb users, and with ties broken by the number of votes. Click for more.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.