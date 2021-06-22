CONYERS — Rockdale County Fire Rescue is continuing to search Tuesday in and along the Yellow River for a man who disappeared Monday near the Milstead dam.
According to news reports, the man was last seen near the old mill off Ga. Hwy. 20.
The recent rain has raised the water levels at the river, which makes it more difficult for crews to conduct their operation.
