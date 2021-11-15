COVINGTON — Newton County’s government is facing the potential to enter the new year with a vacancy at the key county manager position.
The Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 earlier this month not to renew County Manager Lloyd Kerr’s contract. His contract will expire Jan. 1, and Kerr has said he will not continue working for the county without a contract.
In order to replace Kerr, Chairman Marcello Banes would have to identify and present three candidates to the board, a process that could take months.
The Board of Commissioners has also faltered in its effort to hire an in-house county attorney after rejecting a counter-offer from former county attorney Megan Martin, who was the finalist in an attorney search that lasted six months.
The votes not to renew Kerr’s contract and to reject Martin’s contract counter-offer fell along the same lines, with Democrats Demond Mason, Alana Sanders and J.C. Henderson opposing both contracts. Commissioners Stan Edwards and Ronnie Cowan voted in favor of both Kerr and Martin. Banes indicated he would veto the vote to reject Kerr's contract; however, it was later learned that a contract cannot be ratified by veto. However, Banes would be able to veto any new county manager appointment made by a 3-2 vote.
Since rejecting Martin’s offer, the county reopened the application period for an in-house attorney; however, as of Nov. 11 the county had not received any applications. In the meantime, the county has continued to be represented by Jarrard & Davis, the firm for which Martin worked prior to her departure. Jarrard & Davis attorney Patrick Jaugstetter, who also represents Henry County, has been providing legal counsel to the county.
What will happen to county operations without a manager at the helm is not clear. Newton County operates under a county manager form of government, with the county manager responsible for day-to-day operations and the chairman serving in more of a figurehead role. The Board of Commissioners is responsible for setting policies that are carried out by the county manager.
Unless a special meeting is called, the board is not set to meet again until Dec. 7.
