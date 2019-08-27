COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an interference with custody case in which the father of twin boys allegedly took them to South Carolina without permission.
According to an incident report, a deputy met with the children’s mother on Aug. 23. She stated that on Aug. 20 she allowed the suspect to spend time with the twins and their 15-year-old brother. She stated that the suspect is the father of the twins, but that they were never married and he had not legitimized them in court.
The mother said she was admitted to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital later that day and told the father to drop the children off at the hospital where her sister would pick them up. She reported that at 11:36 p.m., the suspect contacted her and said they were 8 miles from Florence, S.C. She said the last time she talked to the father was at 2:24 a.m. on Aug. 21 when she told him to return the children.
The victim said her 15-year-old son was dropped off at his father’s grandmother’s house, but that she doesn’t know where the twins and their father are. She said she believes they may be at his father’s or sister’s house.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office confirmed the investigation is still “active and fluid.”