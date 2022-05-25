COVINGTON – Five local organizations are partnering to offer the second annual Bike Rodeo at Legion Field in Covington on June 4, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. This free, family-friendly event is sponsored by Michelin Covington Plant and MG Law.
"The Covington YMCA is happy to partner with local businesses and organizations to host our second Bike Rodeo,” said Louly Hay-Kapp, executive director for the YMCA. “As summer begins and more children and adults are out enjoying the trails and riding bicycles, we hope that this will serve to promote safe and fun cycling.”
The Bike Rodeo will feature bicycle safety and riding instruction as well as group bicycle rides.
Participants in the instructional stations and group rides should bring their own bicycles and helmets. There will be instructional stations for bike safety, starting and stopping, dodging obstacles, riding a figure eight, weaving, and slow race. Participants will rotate through these stations. The instructional information is designed for children and youths, but anyone may participate.
After finishing the instructional stations, younger children may enjoy a group ride around the track at Legion Field while older youths and adults may take part in a group ride on the Cricket Frog Trail.
Instruction and the group rides will be offered by members of the Covington Conyers Cycling Club and Covington Police Department.
There will be giveaways as well as raffles for new bicycles.
The Bike Rodeo is being offered by Covington Family YMCA, Covington Conyers Cycling Club, Covington Police Department, Newton Trails, and City of Covington. This event is free and open to the public.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
