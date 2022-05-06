...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While damaging winds are possible in any
strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, gusty non-
thunderstorm winds will remain a concern outside of and away
from storms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Second body recovered after three children went missing in Mississippi River
It's unclear how the children got into the water. CNN affiliate WDSU reported it appears the three were playing when one of the girls fell in, and the other two tried to save her.
The US Coast Guard suspended its active search for the three on April 25 after rescue teams searched more than 90 miles along the Mississippi River.
"I will continue to pray for the families of these young souls," Cantrell said. "They have endured a level of grief that I could never imagine as parent, and I send a plea to the people of this community to rally around them as they will need continuous love and support from all of us."
