McDONOUGH — A second organization has asked the court to intervene in a decision by the Henry County Board of Commissioners to remove the Confederate monument on the McDonough square.
On Tuesday the Georgia Minutemen organization announced that it had filed an emergency injunction in Henry County Superior Court to prevent the removal of the Confederate monument.
The announcement came from Ray McBerry, founder of the Georgia Minutemen and owner of a television station in Henry County. McBerry cited HB 77, passed last year by the Georgia General Assembly, as “perhaps the strongest monument protection law in America,” adding, “and we intend to put it to use.”
McBerry’s request for court intervention comes after the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted last week to move the statue within 60 days to a location deemed more appropriate.
The BOC’s decision was quickly followed by the Sons of Confederate Veterans filing for a restraining order to prevent the county from moving the statue.
A release from the SCV stated the move by the BOC was “unlawful.”
“Sons of Confederate Veterans condemns in the strongest terms possible the vandalism, removal and defacement of any veteran’s monuments, memorials or grave markers and will assist law enforcement in any way possible to vigorously pursue the prosecution of these heinous violations to the fullest extent of the law,” the organization stated in its release.
The statue, located in the center of the McDonough Square, was erected in 1910 by funds raised through the Charles T. Zachry Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Late last month, a similar statue was removed from the corner of the Rockdale County Courthouse in Conyers after Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. cited threats coming into the county and his concern for the safety of the citizens.
That statue was placed in storage at an undisclosed location.
A special called meeting to discuss removal of a Confederate statue on the Covington Square was scheduled to be held Tuesday night by the Newton County Board of Commissioners. A similar meeting scheduled Tuesday by the Henry Board of Commissioners was cancelled over concerns about public safety due to COVID-19.
