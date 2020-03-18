COVINGTON — The Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Health Department notified the Newton County School System on Wednesday that a second employee of the district, who works at Clements Middle School, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The first NCSS employee to be confirmed with the coronavirus was on March 15 and is an employee at Newton County Theme School. Four city of Covington firefighters who were in direct contact with this patient are in self-quarantine at the direction of the Department of Public Health.
According to the GNR Health Department, this employee did not begin exhibiting symptoms until after schools were closed. Because this individual was not present in any of NCSS' buildings and did not have any contact with students or staff at the onset of symptoms, the Health Department has informed NCSS administrators that the risk of transmission is extremely low.
NCSS understands that students, parents and employees are very concerned about exposure to COVID-19; however, school system employees are unable to answer questions about the identity of the two school employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, nor can they answer health related questions regarding the virus.
Newton County's total number of cases stands at three as of noon on Wednesday. That number includes one case that the Department of Public Health mistakenly assigned to Rockdale County on Tuesday. Rockdale currently has no confirmed COVID-19 cases.
If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus, per the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, follow the guidance of your healthcare provider and local health department. For additional information you may also contact the State of Georgia’s new COVID-19 hotline at 844-442-2681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.