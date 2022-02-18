CONYERS - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the reason President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election in Georgia wasn’t because of voter fraud, as Trump and his supporters have alleged, but because of the number of voters who did not cast ballots in the presidential election.
While President Joe Biden won by just over 12,000 votes in Georgia, Raffensperger said after an audit and two recounts, including a hand recount of more than 5 million ballots in Georgia, it was found that 28,000 voters skipped the presidential ballot.
“They did not vote for either one (Trump or Biden),” said Raffensperger, “yet they voted for your county sheriff, county commissioners, state representatives, and state senators.”
Raffensperger was the guest speaker at the Conyers Rotary Club’s meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Conyers First United Methodist Church. Raffensperger talked about the 2020 election and the aftermath in which Georgia legislators passed Senate Bill 202, the Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021.
“In January 2020 I was talking with people and saying that half the people would be happy and half the people would be sad and wouldn’t have confidence in the election,” said Raffensperger. “Then we had the 2020 election, and it turned out exactly that way.”
The Secretary of State, who is running for re-election to a second term, said the claims of voter fraud turned out to be false.
“They said there were 2,423 non-registered voters who voted. There was actually zero,” he said. “They said there were 66,000 underage voters. There were zero. But you have to understand that in Georgia you can register to vote when you’re 17 and a half, as long as you’re 18 on Election Day. We checked every one to make sure they were all lawfully voting on Election Day. They said there were over 10,000 dead people who voted. We checked and found only four dead people voted. We know who cast those ballots, and they will be prosecuted.”
Raffensperger went on to praise the state Legislature for passing the Election Integrity Act of 2021, which both Heritage.org and the Bipartisan Policy Center recently ranked as No. 1 in the nation in election integrity. He highlighted some of the requirements of the act.
“If you want to vote absentee in the 2022 cycle, you have to make a copy of your drivers license to send in with your application, and then you’ll get your absentee ballot,” said Raffensperger. “The reason I like it is it is objective. You can’t argue with someone’s photo ID. Now all voters have that photo ID requirement. We think that helps with the security and the confidence in the process.”
There is now an 11-day cutoff before Election Day for requesting absentee ballots.
“If you want to vote in the 2022 cycle, you have to get your application in at least 11 days before. The reason we did that is it gives the county election official time to see the application, send you your ballot, and for you to get your ballot back in time before Election Day.
“We also added security papers for absentee ballots and for voting ballots. Absentee ballots will now have to be printed on special security paper with a precinct name and ID listed.”
Raffensperger said the state also wants to cut down on third party groups flooding election offices with voting applications.
“If you remember back in the fall of 2020, the political parties were helping people fill out their applications, and county election officials were getting multiple applications and they were bogging down the system,” he said. “Now only voters can request ballots, and we think that will streamline the operation.”
Another change is that only poll workers will be allowed to pass out water to voters within 150 feet of a voting location. Raffensperger said that change was needed as some people were skirting the laws in place.
“Since the beginning of time, we have had a policy of no politicking within 150 feet of a polling place,” he said. “But what happened in the fall runoff of 2020 is there were people giving out bottles of water to people standing in line. But instead of just handing out the water, they had their candidate’s T-shirts on and you could tell who they were supporting, and in that way they were politicking and bending the rules. So we wanted to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Raffensperger also said that with the expanded number of early voting days, voters in Georgia now have up to 21 days before the election to cast their ballots. He noted that in comparison, President Biden’s home state of Delaware only allows 10 days of early voting.
