COVINGTON — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger paid a visit to the Newton County Board of Commissioners at the board's retreat Thursday afternoon to give commissioners an update on Georgia's new voting system.
Raffensperger was also scheduled to visit the Newton County Elections Division while he was in Newton County.
Raffensperger said his office has used the new voting machines in six pilot programs over the past year. With the municipal elections just completed, he said the new equipment will now begin to be shipped out to all counties, beginning with those that will not have a December runoff.
Raffensperger told commissioners that demonstrations of the new voting system, which produces a paper ballot, have drawn positive feedback throughout the state. He offered to speak to local groups in the run up to the 2020 elections so that voters are prepared for the new system.
"What we want is for everyone to have 100% confidence that we got it right," he said. "We believe it's a great system, and we've been getting great comments everywhere we go."