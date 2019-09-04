CONYERS – Changes are underway at the Rockdale County Courthouse. Last week, a project began that is focused on addressing security and safety measures at the courthouse.
As a part of the project, architectural design firm Nelson, Wakefield, Beasley and Associates has begun conducting a Courthouse Security Risk Needs Assessment with an anticipated completion date of December. Part of this project also includes evaluating ADA entry points and accessibility.
“This initiative is very much alive, and our priority remains courthouse security,” Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. said of the project.
In addition to the assessment, work has begun on the following items as a part of the mandated ADA Compliance Measures:
• Relocate mirrors
• Relocate coat hooks
• Adjust grab bars to correct length and locations
• Lower dispensers for toilet paper, soap, and paper towels
• Move thermostats
• Install sink drain covers
• Relocate light switches
• Raise hand rails to proper height
• Relocate fire extinguishers
The work for these items is to be completed on Saturdays so it does not impact courthouse operations. In addition to these updates, the handicapped ramp for the Milstead Avenue entrance to the courthouse is underway and will be completed in the next two to three weeks.
For more information, please contact Recreation and Maintenance Director Sue Sanders at 770-278-7223.