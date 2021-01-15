ATLANTA - Sen. Brian Strickland (R-McDonough) was appointed on Dec. 12 to serve as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“This committee has lead on the passage of some of the most meaningful pieces of legislation at the state capitol over the past several years, including numerous bills to reform our criminal justice system and to combat human trafficking,” said Strickland. “The policies advanced by this committee have not only ensured greater access to justice for citizens of this state, but many have become the framework for legislation at the federal level and in numerous other states around the country. I look forward to the opportunity to work with my colleagues on this committee to continue to ensure that our state has a judicial system that is accessible for all citizens and that Georgia continues to be model for our nation on the advancement of justice.”
In addition to serving as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Strickland will also serve as Vice Chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee and as a member of the Appropriations Committee, Banking and Financial Institutions Committee and the Ethics Committee.
“These committee chairs are uniquely qualified to develop real and lasting solutions aimed at building a better Georgia,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “The Senate will continue to prioritize diligent committee work and sound public policy, and I look forward to working closely with each one of our chairs, and their committee members, as we work to enact policies that advance both the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”
Once a piece of legislation is introduced in the Senate, it is assigned to a committee, depending on its topic. If the committee gives the legislation a “do pass” recommendation, then the proposed law is sent to the Rules Committee for consideration. The appointed chairs will oversee the operation and order of Senate committee meetings, including calling for action on bills, resolutions or other matters assigned to that committee.
The first session of the 156th Georgia General Assembly convened on Jan. 11, 2021, at the Georgia State Capitol.
Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He represents the 17th Senate District, which includes portions of Henry, Rockdale and Newton counties. He may be reached by email at brian.strickland@senate.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.