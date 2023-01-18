...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
McDONOUGH — State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, has been reinstated as chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary for the 2023 Legislative Session.
“It’s an honor to return as chairman for the Senate Committee on Judiciary,” said Strickland, who represents District 17. “As you may know, the Senate Committee on Judiciary is often assigned complex pieces of legislation relating to judicial processes that require in-depth, detailed deliberation. These areas of legislation are ones that I do not take lightly.”
Strickland, who is an attorney, said his top priority will be to work with fellow committee members to ensure each piece of legislation before the committee is vetted to best serve the needs of the state.
“I want to extend my warmest gratitude to Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and the Senate Committee on Assignments for giving me the opportunity to continue to serve in this capacity, and I look forward to what is to come during the 2023 Legislative Session,” Strickland said.
The Senate Committee on Judiciary oversees legislation affecting judicial proceedings dealing with civil practice and procedure. Additionally, the committee considers constitutional issues, civil liberties and governmental information.
Strickland was also appointed to serve on the following Senate Committees:
· Appropriations
· Banking and Financial Institutions
· Ethics
· Health and Human Services
Strickland, who was first elected in 2018, was re-elected in the November General Election. District 17 includes portions of Newton, Walton, Morgan and Henry counties.
