McDONOUGH — State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, has been reinstated as chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary for the 2023 Legislative Session. 

“It’s an honor to return as chairman for the Senate Committee on Judiciary,” said Strickland, who represents District 17. “As you may know, the Senate Committee on Judiciary is often assigned complex pieces of legislation relating to judicial processes that require in-depth, detailed deliberation. These areas of legislation are ones that I do not take lightly.”

