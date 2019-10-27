ATLANTA - Sen. Brian Strickland, R–McDonough, supports the actions taken by Gov. Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to file a lawsuit seeking the temporary closure of the Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) plant in Covington after reports of elevated levels of ethylene oxide emissions from the plant.
“From the moment I first learned of these issues like the rest of the public from a news article, I have been working alongside our governor to navigate through the facts and the science to find the best path forward for our community,” said Strickland. “At this point, we are forced to pursue legal action in order to seek protection for the citizens of Covington moving forward. I stand with our governor and EPD in seeking this legal action and hope that this will lead to a resolution that will ensure safety for our citizens in the long term.”
The complaint was filed on Monday by Attorney General Carr in Newton County Superior Court on behalf of Gov. Kemp and the Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. To view the motion, brief and complaint filed by the state, follow this link: https://law.georgia.gov/press-releases/2019-10-21/carr-epd-file-complaint-against-bd-violations-georgia-law-and-rules