U.S. Senate candidate Kelvin King, right, and wife Janelle meet with Conyers resident Gail Owens at a campaign stop Wednesday at the Whistle Post Tavern in Conyers. King is taking his "Uncancel America Tour" to every county in the state.
U.S. Senate candidate Kelvin King speaks with Covington residents Wednesday outside Bread and Butter Bakery in Covington. King is a conservative Republican seeking to unseat Senator Raphael Warnock in 2022.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
Kelvin King meets with Republican supporters outside Crane Hardware in Jonesboro Wednesday. King is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Raphael Warnock.
U.S. Senate candidate Kelvin King speaks to voters in Covington Wednesday.
CONYERS — U.S. Senate candidate Kelvin King brought his Win for America campaign tour to the east metro Wednesday, stumping for votes at meet-and-greet events in Conyers, Covington, Jackson and Jonesboro. King added McDonough to the stops on his tour Thursday morning.
King, 47, a conservative Republican, is seeking to take back the Senate seat from Raphael Warnock in next year’s election. Warnock is up for a full six-year term in 2022 after winning a January special election runoff.
“Our campaign is ready to take back this state, and we are willing to put in the work necessary to do it one county at a time,” said King in a released statement. He and his wife, conservative political pundit Janelle King, are visiting each of Georgia’s 159 counties with the “Uncancel America Tour” and King’s message of putting an end to the “cancel culture.”
“Janelle and I are excited to meet the people of Georgia in the very county they call home,” said King. “This isn’t your typical campaign tour because I’m not your typical candidate. We aren’t focused on only hitting major cities where we can put the most people in the smallest room and give our campaign an ego boost. We look forward to authentically campaigning in the places where life happens, whether it’s a feed store, diner, small business or town square.
An Air Force Academy graduate, veteran and Trump supporter, King is the owner of a metro Atlanta construction company. He’s taken aim at the Biden administration, saying that the President’s policies are “wrecking our economy, creating a crisis at the border and systematically dismantling every bid of the ‘America First’ agenda implemented over the last four years. Career politicians, woke corporations, and the cancel culture are all empowered while our families and small businesses are left to pay the price. As the GOP, we have to decide right now if we are knocked down or knocked out.”
On Wednesday, King visited with supporters at the Whistle Post Tavern in Conyers, Bread and Butter Bakery in Covington, The Brickery in Jackson and Crane Hardware in Jonesboro. He stopped in at GRITZ Family Restaurant in McDonough on Thursday.
