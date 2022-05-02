CONYERS — Area residents, many wearing UGA red, turned out for a meet-and-greet with Senate candidate Herschel Walker Saturday at Falcons Fury Harley Davidson in Conyers. The event was hosted by the Rockdale County Republican Party.
Afterwards Walker tweeted: “Great morning in Conyers speaking to the Rockdale County GOP. As a biker myself, I enjoyed visiting @Falcons_Fury …what a beautiful day to ride!”
According to a poll released last week by a political action committee supporting the University of Georgia football great, Walker is leading incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock by 10 points.
The survey of 2,500 registered Georgia voters put Walker at 51.4%, compared to 41% for Warnock. The poll was conducted from April 3 through April 16 via landline telephones, cellphones and texts by Alexandria, Va.-based Grassroots Targeting on behalf of Walker’s 34N22 PAC.
As the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard - who he is suing over her 2018 Washington Post domestic violence op-ed - continues, we take a look at 10 of the stars who have shown their support for the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.