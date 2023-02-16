Brian Strickland.jpg

Sen. Brian Strickland

Sen. Brian Strickland, R – McDonough, has introduced Senate Bill 157, which seeks to standardize the process when it comes to how an individual’s criminal history impacts his or her ability to obtain an occupational license.

“With this legislation, my hope is to establish a more standardized licensing process that helps get more Georgians back into employment and out of our criminal justice system,” said Strickland. “While the conviction of certain offenses should prevent someone from obtaining a license in some fields, the goal is to help people who have made mistakes by giving them the opportunity to remain in the workforce as productive members of society without being precluded from working in industries where a previous conviction has no relation to the field of profession. I am proud to sponsor this legislation and look forward to working with all stakeholders to get the bill across the finish line.”

