...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PARTS OF NORTH AND
NORTHEAST GEORGIA...
Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than
one-half of a mile across parts of north and northeast Georgia,
including eastern parts of the Atlanta Metro area. The fog should
lift after 9 AM.
If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and
leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Sen. Brian Strickland, R – McDonough, has introduced Senate Bill 157, which seeks to standardize the process when it comes to how an individual’s criminal history impacts his or her ability to obtain an occupational license.
“With this legislation, my hope is to establish a more standardized licensing process that helps get more Georgians back into employment and out of our criminal justice system,” said Strickland. “While the conviction of certain offenses should prevent someone from obtaining a license in some fields, the goal is to help people who have made mistakes by giving them the opportunity to remain in the workforce as productive members of society without being precluded from working in industries where a previous conviction has no relation to the field of profession. I am proud to sponsor this legislation and look forward to working with all stakeholders to get the bill across the finish line.”
“Thank you Senator Strickland for sponsoring Senate Bill 157 which will increase Georgia’s workforce by streamlining the licensing process for individuals looking for work,” said Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. “Industries across the state are trying hard to hire eligible employees and legislation like this helps give applicants a deserving chance to contribute to our state’s workforce while increasing the number of potential employees for our thriving business communities.”
Under current law, licensing boards are authorized to deny licensure on the basis of a conviction for any felony, crime or moral turpitude without clarifying to an applicant specific grounds for denial. SB 157 would limit that current authority to deny licensure based on criminal convictions directly related to felonies or misdemeanor convictions in the case that granting a license would present a substantial risk to public safety. In addition, SB 157 would require professional licensing boards to provide specific justification for their denial of an application for licensure and would permit applicants the right to a hearing prior to such denial of licensure.
Strickland serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He represents the 17th Senate District, which includes portions of Henry, Rockdale and Newton counties. He may be reached at 404-463-6598 or by email at brian.strickland@senate.ga.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.