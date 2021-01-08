ATLANTA — State Senator Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, has been elected to chair the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.
Caucus officers were elected Jan. 4 and include:
• State Rep. Derrick Jackson, vice chair
• State Rep. Jasmine Clark, secretary
• State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, treasurer
• State Senator Donzella James, GLBC Senate whip
• State Rep. Dar'Shun Kendrick, GLBC House whip
"It is a truly an honor to have been elected as chairwoman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus,” said Anderson. “The GLBC drafts and sponsors legislation that affects the Black population in Georgia. We represent the many who are at times not equally represented when considering public policy. As chairwoman, I am looking forward to continuing to offer a Black perspective to the legislature to promote progress and change.”
Established in 1975, the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus is a 501(c)3 non-profit, nonpartisan organization comprising of 65 Georgia House and Senate members.
For more information about the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, please visit www.gablackcaucus.org or write to media@gablackcaucus.org.
