The unemployment rates in Rockdale and Newton counties declined in September, with the rate in each county now 1% less than the same time a year ago.

Rockdale recorded a September jobless rate of 3%, down five-tenths of a percent from August. Newton County’s unemployment rate for September was 2.9%, down six-tenths of a percent from August.

