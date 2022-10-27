The unemployment rates in Rockdale and Newton counties declined in September, with the rate in each county now 1% less than the same time a year ago.
Rockdale recorded a September jobless rate of 3%, down five-tenths of a percent from August. Newton County’s unemployment rate for September was 2.9%, down six-tenths of a percent from August.
"We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill open positions,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “This strong growth has led to Georgia having the fewest unemployed residents in over 20 years."
The labor force in Rockdale County increased in September by 188 to 45,548. That number rose 884 over the year.
Rockdale County ended September with 44,161 employed residents. That number increased by 379 in September and was up 1,292 as compared to last year.
The labor force in Newton County increased in September by 209 to 54,592. That number is up 1,105 over the year.
Newton County ended September with 52,995 employed residents. That number increased by 497 in September and was up 1,604 as compared to last year.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 586 active job postings in Newton County for September.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.