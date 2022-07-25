Sergeant is charged with felony battery after he grabbed an officer by the neck during an arrest in Florida

Sergeant Christopher Pullease was seen in bodycam video grabbing another officer by her throat last year and pleaded not guilty to charges last week.

 Broward Sheriff's Office

A Sunrise, Florida, police sergeant seen in bodycam video grabbing another officer by the neck last year has been charged in connection with the incident, authorities said.

The sergeant, 47-year-old Christopher Pullease, was charged with four crimes for his conduct, including battery and assault on a law enforcement officer, according to a statement from Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos