The University of Georgia has scheduled additional webinars to help small businesses prepare to apply for funding through the federal COVID-19 Emergency Relief Package, expected to be available in mid to late January.
The webinars, presented by the UGA Small Business Development Center, will be held:
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m.
Participants should register at https://www.georgiasbdc.org/2nd-round-covid-funding-webinars/.
A prerecorded webinar is available on demand for those who attend a live session.
More than 1,300 participants tuned into earlier UGA webinars held in December, just after Congress approved the new funding package. Gov. Brian Kemp and UGA launched an informational web site to help small business owners easily access information about the loans as they become available. Once application instructions are provided, consultants in the UGA SBDC’s 18 regional office will assist business owners with the process.
Funding available through the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Package will extend the federal Paycheck Protection Program through March 2021, enhance the SBA’s current lending programs and create dedicated programs for the hardest hit industries and smaller businesses. The PPP provides money for business owners to continue to pay employees and cover essential costs such as rent and utilities.
The UGA SBDC was able to help 3,300 Georgia small businesses secure $88 million in grants and loans through the initial emergency relief funding, provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020.
For more information, go to https://www.georgiasbdc.org.
