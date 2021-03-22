COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB), are hosting a series of Service Days in the community in recognition of the 200th anniversary of the county’s being chartered. The Service Days will feature roadside litter cleanup events in each commission district.
Volunteers are needed for the District 1 Cleanup, which will kick off at Alcovy High School at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. KNB encourages individuals, families, civic clubs, and business, church, neighborhood, school, and other groups to organize volunteers to participate. Participants will receive free T-shirts and cleanup supplies at the school and then go out into the community to clean. Targeted cleanup areas include Pickett Bridge Road, Campbell Road, County Road 213, and Ga. Highways 142 and 162. Group leaders will need to complete and send in registration packets. Groups may be any size. Individuals may also sign up on their own. All participants will be required to complete a health survey and release forms. Group leaders and individuals signing up on their own will need to send in registration forms by April 16 so that volunteers can pre-pack T-shirts and cleanup supplies for all participants. Volunteers for the cleanup should print out registration packets from www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org and then scan or photo and email completed registration forms to newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us.
They should bring completed health surveys and release forms for each person in their groups to Alcovy High School on April 24 when they pick up their supplies. If leaders are meeting their groups at alternate cleanup locations, it is acceptable for them to take forms there, get participants to sign, and turn in completed forms when the cleanup event is over.
Additional Bicentennial Celebration District Cleanups are planned for Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5 later in the year. More information about locations and registering to participate will be available soon.
If volunteers are unavailable to work on Saturday, April 24, they may participate on another date of their choice. If it rains on April 24, event organizers will still meet volunteers to give them supplies at Alcovy High School, but volunteers can reschedule their cleanup projects for other days when the weather is more suitable.
KNB visits schools, civic clubs, and other groups with litter prevention programs. The organization’s goal is to inspire positive behavior change through acceptance of personal responsibility. Its mission is to challenge, motivate, and inspire everyone to take responsibility for a clean and beautiful community.
After groups participate in the Bicentennial Cleanups, KNB encourages them to “Adopt-a-Mile.” Groups that commit to clean up four times per year along 1 mile of road or street get a sign erected recognizing their efforts.
For more information, visit KNB’s website: www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org, send email to lriley@co.newton.ga.us, or call 770-784-2015.
