CONYERS — Seven students from Rockdale County Public Schools have been selected to attend the 2021 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) hosted at Berry College in Rome, Georgia this summer. The students selected are:
• Laura Goldgar (Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology), Mathematics.
• Leigh Whitlock (Heritage High School), Communicative Arts.
• Madison Jackson (Rockdale County High School), Communicative Arts.
• Morgan Gill (RMSST), Communicative Arts.
• MyTien Huynh (RMSST), Science – Chemistry.
• Nylah Ductan (RMSST), Agricultural Research, Biotechnology, and Science.
• Stewart Oser (RMSST), Mathematics.
“Congratulations are in order for seven remarkable students who through their tremendous scholarship have been selected for such a prestigious educational program," said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. "This is an amazing opportunity for students to further enrich their learning over the summer and participate in a unique experience for astute scholars.”
GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors. Selection is based on a combination of ability and interest and is highly competitive. More than 3,000 students were nominated at the state level, with more than 1,300 competing as semifinalists in this year’s state interview/audition process in late February and early March.
The 2021 Governor’s Honors Program will take place on the campus of Berry College in Rome beginning on Sunday, June 13 (pending the status of the COVID-19 pandemic at that time). Students will spend the mornings in their major area of nomination, exploring topics not usually found in the regular high school classroom for four consecutive weeks. Evenings are filled with opportunities to attend seminars, activities, concerts, and performances.
In reviewing this year’s list of selected students, GHP Manager Richard Parmer said, “We are proud to welcome the 2021 cohort of GHP students as they continue the rich, longstanding tradition of bringing Georgia’s most gifted and talented students together for this outstanding experience. GHP congratulates all of the finalists from Rockdale County Public Schools.”
More information about GHP can be found on the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement website, https://gosa.georgia.gov/governors-honors-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.