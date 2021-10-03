Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Several fires set, one arrested after University of Kentucky's win over Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
Several fires set, one arrested after University of Kentucky's win over Florida

A burning piece of furniture on University Avenue is extinguished by the Lexington Fire Department after a victory by the Kentucky Wildcats over the Florida Gators.

 Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

Fan celebrations following the University of Kentucky's victory over the University of Florida in Saturday's football game resulted in several fires and at least one arrest, according to Lexington officials.

The Lexington Fire Department responded Saturday night to at least five incidents stemming from fan celebrations on State and Crescent Streets, just west of the University of Kentucky campus, Battalion Chief Jordan Sass, a department spokesperson, told CNN.

A couch and trash were set on fire and at least two people were injured, he said, adding neither was life-threatening. Several of the department's fire trucks were struck with debris as firefighters were among the crowds extinguishing the fires, Sass said.

Lexington Police officers were also in the area, Sgt. Donnell Gordon told CNN, monitoring the crowd for safety concerns.

One man was arrested during the event and faces a charge of alcohol intoxication, Gordon added.

The crowd began to disperse around midnight, police said.

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the 10th-ranked Florida Gators 20-13 Saturday for the first time at home since 1986.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts