...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10-12 MPH with occasional gusts up to 20 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Several people injured during celebrations in Chapel Hill following UNC's Final Four win over Duke
At least ten people were injured during celebrations in downtown Chapel Hill, North Carolina, following the University of North Carolina's Final Four win over Duke, officials said.
An estimated 35,000 and 40,000 people took to the streets to celebrate UNC's victory Saturday, Chapel Hill officials said in news release. Four people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"This was undoubtedly a monumental victory in what is the biggest rivalry in all of college basketball. Because of that, we experienced one of the largest celebrations in our community's history," Chapel Hill town manager Maurice Jones said in the statement.
During the celebrations, crews responded to multiple bonfires and some streets were briefly closed, Jones said.
After defeating Duke 81-77 in the Final Four, UNC will play Kansas for the national title in New Orleans Monday. The team is looking to win the program's seventh NCAA title, with the last one in 2017.
"While all of us will be cheering Carolina on to its seventh national title, we ask again, that fans who join us on Franklin Street after the game celebrate in a safe and appropriate manner," Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.