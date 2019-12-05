CONYERS — With no pressing concerns or action items on the agenda, the Conyers City Council recognized several city employees for several years of hard work and dedication at Wednesday night's meeting.
Sargent Chase Bagwell was recognized by Conyers Police Chief Gene Wilson for his 10 years of service. Bagwell achieved this status back in August, but was deployed in Afghanistan at the time. Beginning his law enforcement career in 2009, Bagwell served as a patrol officer up to 2015 where he was named Sargent of the Patrol division, where he serves today.
Chase has had a long military career, joining the Army in 2004. He was deployed three times; twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. After honorable discharge in 2009, Bagwell enlisted in the Georgia National Guard where he serves today.
Chief Wilson also recognized K-9 Officer Myra Scruggs for 15 years of service.
Like Bagwell, Scruggs has spent her entire law enforcement career with Conyers Police.
Scruggs graduated from the Police Academy in 2004 where she was soon hired as a patrol officer. In 2008, she was moved to the Narcotics division working street crime to later being transferred to a state-level task force.
Due to budget cuts, Myra returned to solely work for the CPD in 2014 and requested to become a K-9 officer.
Myra and her beloved furry partner have made great cases including saving an elderly woman who left the nursing home during inclement weather, where if Scruggs did not save her, she may have not made it.
Public Works and Transportation employee Charles Drake was also recognized for his 15 years of service, but was unable to attend, as he has the proud responsibility of coaching his son's wrestling team.
Lastly but certainly not least, Mayor Vince Evans proclaimed Dec. 4 2019 as Carlos Manzanarez Day.
Carlos had to live in the U.S. for 5 years with no sort of blemish on his record in order to apply for citizenship.
The application process is extensive and takes 8-12 months to complete. When immigration called Manzanarez, he had to complete a background check, a finger-print scanning, an interview and answer over 100 questions about United States history.
Carlos passed and received an invitation to a naturalization ceremony in Atlanta in July.
The proclamation states: "Carlos Manzanarez, a faithful city employee and chef at Cherokee Run Golf Club, was officially sworn in as a U.S. Citizen on Friday, July 12, 2019 and whereas Carlos a native of Acapulco, Mexico, has worked Cherokee Run for 17 years and of those nine years as a city employee. Whereas Carlos and his wife Samantha are the proud parents of Chase, Katie and Lucy."
"I am really proud to be here and I really do love this country," said Manzanarez. "I am proud to be a U.S. citizen now."