ATLANTA — United Community Bank has announced the promotion of Sharon Thompson to East Atlanta regional president. In this expanded role, Thompson will be responsible for leading United’s commercial and retail operations in Central and East Atlanta, which includes Forsyth, Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale and Henry counties.
“Sharon’s leadership and success have been a vital part of United’s growth in the Central Atlanta community over the past three years,” said Doug Higgins, Atlanta Metro president for United Community Bank. “She is a proven leader in recruiting top talent and achieving exceptional growth. We are excited to see how she continues to be a driving force behind the bank’s growing footprint within the Atlanta business community.”
Thompson joined United in 2019 as the President of the Central Atlanta Region. Since she joined United, Thompson has led the team to become one of the bank’s highest-producing locations. Thompson is a veteran of the financial services industry in Atlanta. Prior to joining United, she served as a business banking manager for Wells Fargo where she led a team of top-performing bankers, credit analysts and business development officers. Her background also includes time spent in commercial banking and sales with BB&T.
“These past three years at United have been remarkable, and I am grateful for the opportunity to grow my role and lead the exceptional group of bankers in East and Central Atlanta,” said Thompson. “As Atlanta’s business environment continues to grow, I look forward to continued growth with the bank as part of the Atlanta commercial banking team.”
In the community, Thompson serves on the board of Foster Children Foundation and is active in the Urban League of Greater Atlanta and Habitat for Humanity. She earned her master’s degree in finance and financial management services from East Carolina University and her bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Judson College.
