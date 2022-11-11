Sharon Thompson.jpg

Sharon Thompson

ATLANTA — United Community Bank has announced the promotion of Sharon Thompson to East Atlanta regional president. In this expanded role, Thompson will be responsible for leading United’s commercial and retail operations in Central and East Atlanta, which includes Forsyth, Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale and Henry counties.

“Sharon’s leadership and success have been a vital part of United’s growth in the Central Atlanta community over the past three years,” said Doug Higgins, Atlanta Metro president for United Community Bank. “She is a proven leader in recruiting top talent and achieving exceptional growth. We are excited to see how she continues to be a driving force behind the bank’s growing footprint within the Atlanta business community.”

