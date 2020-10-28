COVINGTON — Shaun Mock has been selected to serve as president and chief executive officer of Snapping Shoals EMC upon the retirement of current CEO Brad Thomas in January. The EMC's board of directors made the announcement Wednesday.
Thomas began his career at Snapping Shoals EMC in September 1987 as an engineer assistant while finishing his final semester at Georgia Tech. He graduated from Georgia Tech in December 1987. Thomas has served as planning engineer, distribution engineer, system engineer, manager of engineering, vice president of engineering and senior vice president of engineering and operations. He was named president/CEO after Randall Meadows retired in 2010.
“I know firsthand from working alongside Shaun for nearly 12 years that he is well positioned to assume this leadership role guiding the cooperative for many years to come," said Thomas. "Shaun has been an integral part of the SSEMC executive team during my 10-year tenure as CEO and is highly respected by the employees, the board and his EMC peers. The board is equally confident in Shaun’s abilities to lead Snapping Shoals EMC and feels privileged to have an existing member of the management team assuming the CEO role.”
Mock has served as SSEMC’s chief financial officer since 2013. He began his SSEMC career in 2009 as the vice president of finance and administration. Before joining SSEMC, he served as manager of accounting at The Satilla REMC in Alma, and worked with the accounting firm of McNair, McLemore, Middlebrooks in Macon.
Mock is a 2011 graduate of the Robert I. Kabat Management Internship Program of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Following completion of his undergraduate studies at Mercer University in 2003, Mock graduated from the University of Georgia in 2004 with a baster of accountancy degree in taxation. He has been a certified public accountant in the state of Georgia since 2005.
Mock is a Georgia native, born and raised in Waycross. He and his wife, Laura, live in McDonough with their two daughters, Hannah and Madelyn. Along with his commitment to SSEMC, Mock serves on the boards of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Go Energy Financial Credit Union. He and his family are members of Bethany Baptist Church where he has coached Upward Basketball since 2014.
“I am honored to be named the next president/CEO of Snapping Shoals EMC," said Mock. "SSEMC has been blessed with exemplary leadership since its inception in 1937, and I am humbled to be even a small part of that proud history.”
