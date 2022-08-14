When Fawzia Amini worked as a senior judge in Afghanistan's Supreme Court, she presided over cases of violent crimes against women, hearing harrowing and heart-breaking accounts of child marriage, sexual assault and femicide.

Last August, as the Taliban stormed Kabul and took control of Afghanistan, they shuttered the Elimination of Violence Against Women Court that Amini headed, fired all its judges and, she said, froze their bank accounts. At the same time, the group took control of key prisons and released thousands of inmates, including some of the men she had sentenced in her courtroom, she says.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos