CONYERS — The top honor graduates at Heritage High School for the Class of 2022 are Valedictorian Shelby Symons and Salutatorian Anias Pullen. The students were notified of their achievements in surprise announcements in late March.
Heritage High’s graduation ceremony is set for Friday, May 27, at the school.
Get to know the honor grads:
Valedictorian Shelby Symons
Family members: Parents Dennis and Patricia Symons and siblings Megan, Casey and Brianna Symons
Intended College/University: Kennesaw State University (1st choice), University of Georgia (2nd choice)
Intended Major: Biology
Intended Career Field: Forensics
RCPS Schools Attended: Heritage High School
Awards/Scholarships: Chick-fil-A Leadership Scholarship, Superintendent’s Academic Award (three years), Regional Literary Trio Winner (two years), All-State Choir (four years), All-State Sightreading Choir
Extracurricular Activities: Chorus Officer, Literary Trio, All-State choir, NHS, Honor Choir
Favorite Subjects: Biology, vocal, and music theory.
Memorable help from a teacher/staff member/mentor:
“My chorus teacher Mr. Green has been my teacher all four years of high school, and his class has given me so much joy and has helped me become more confident and get out of my comfort zone. It’s been a blessing to get to be surrounded by music every day and be challenged by each new piece.”
Best high school experience:
“I think the best high school experience I had was getting to sing in the literary trio. I got to start doing this my sophomore year and had so much fun getting to really dive into music with my other trio members. During my senior year, two of my best friends who I did trio with in middle school made it on the competition team with me, and getting to win regionals with them and knowing we made it, was one of the highlights of my year. I always wanted to go to state literary and it felt like fate to get to go with the friends who really started my love of singing in trio.”
What was the reaction of your family and friends?
“My mom was crying when she walked through the door to give me the news, and so was I, to be fair. My dad was recording it all and saying he was going to bring air horns to graduation. My whole choir class cheered when they heard the announcement, and it was really nice that I got to share that first moment with all of them. Many of my friends wanted to be in my speech, and there was a lot of hugging and congratulations going around. When my sister found out, she called me and said she knew I would do it, and everyone said they would be in the front row screaming for me when the time came. I’ll remember that first moment every time I see the graduate sign in my yard, and I won’t forget all the love I felt from the people who always believed in me.”
What are your takeaways from this past year?
“This past year has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs. The stress of school and the fun of being a senior. It’s like every big moment of my life was happening all at once. This past year has taught me to really treasure the small moments in life and the people we share them with. Those whose friendship isn’t conditional. My friends have helped me through some of my worst times and always give me a reason to smile. I’ve learned to really lean on others more even if sometimes it’s hard for me to show my weaknesses, it’s worse to pretend I’m always strong.”
What do you look forward to doing over the summer?
“Over the summer, I’m looking forward to getting together with everyone before we all go to college or wherever else. I’m also looking forward to seeing my sister who lives in California because she’s visiting for my graduation, and I’m excited to start preparing for college and figuring out what to do next.”
Advice for freshmen:
“I remember my freshman year wasn’t the best, but I always had something to look forward to with clubs and the friends I had made that year, so don’t just go through high school just to get it over with. Find something you’re passionate about. Whether it be healthcare, fine arts, or math, join a club or a class that you can thrive in and enjoy. Being in choir was one of the best parts of high school and the people I met there I will truly miss, so find something that gives you a purpose or joy in high school because it’s not all boring classes and getting the grade, and it can help you find good friends that might stay in your life even after you walk that stage.”
Salutatorian Anias Pullen
Family members: Parents Ryan and Kimberley Pullen, sisters Adrienne Pullen, Ajanae Pullen, Alani Pullen
Intended College/University: Georgia Institute of Technology
Intended Major: Computer science
Intended Career Field: Full stack development or blockchain engineering
RCPS Schools Attended: Shoal Creek Elementary School, Edwards Middle School, Heritage High School, Rockdale Career Academy
Awards/Scholarships: Superintendent’s Academic Award, UGA Class of 2022 Georgia Certificate of Merit, 2021 RCA Prestige Programming, 1st in East Atlanta Technology Fair — Project Programming 11th/12th
Extracurricular Activities: RCA SkillsUSA president, RCA First Tech Challenge Robotics lead, Lexicon Technologies IT intern, RCA Engravings programming intern, Elementary learning coach/tutor, working at Papa Johns
Favorite Subjects: AP Computer Science and AP Calculus
Memorable help from a teacher/staff member/mentor:
“Out of all my teachers, Mr. Jesse Smith at RCA definitely pushed me the most for my passion in computer science. Every competition, CTSO club, and internship I’ve participated in were all due to his encouragement and resources. I spend most of my schedule in his class, and highly recommend any new students to take up his pathway. Additionally, I’d give big props to Mr. Andrew Baker and Coach Snagg at HHS, and Ms. Roach and Mr. Creel at RCA for their influence in my growing interests in engineering. Although a few of these teachers don’t work here anymore, they definitely left a lasting impact on my education.”
Best high school experience:
“By far it’d have to be the week before COVID happened, back in March of 2020 when I was a sophomore. It was my first year with SkillsUSA, and we traveled to Atlanta for the State Leadership and Skills Conference. It was about 45 of us set to compete over the weekend, but unfortunately the event was canceled after four hours. Despite that, it was the most fun I’ve had on a school trip in a while. The walk around the city and hotel was pretty nice. Plus, they had some delicious sushi boxes, if I do say so myself. Overall, I’ve had some very memorable experiences with any SkillsUSA events at parades, festivals, and even SEL meetings.”
What was the reaction of your family and friends?
“My parents aren’t the best at keeping secrets, so it was pretty funny when they realized I knew about the surprise. Everyone has been very supportive of my efforts leading to this and were very proud but not surprised.”
What are your takeaways from this past year?
“Although I’ve had a difficult year, the transition from COVID to in-person greatly improved my happiness. For a bit, I have been juggling two jobs and several extracurriculars, but I am very content with where I’m at now! I can be particular with my planning, so having worked very hard to set my future is allowing to relax a lot.”
What do you look forward to doing over the summer?
“I’ll be ready to start my summer term at my university a couple weeks after I graduate, so I’m looking forward to the concerts, trips and lectures planned for the program.”
Advice for freshmen:
“Explore everything your school has to offer, especially any career classes (CTAEs). Whether your future plans are at college or work, learning useful trades will always be beneficial for any field. RCA classes are a must if you want the opportunity to gain internship experience, take Dual Enrollment (highly recommend), or join any CTSO clubs (SkillsUSA, Decca, FCCLA, FTC Robotics, HOSA, the list goes on). Have good relationships with any of your teachers because they are truly there to help you!”
