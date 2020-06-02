COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, alongside various community members and leaders, were invited by the Creekview Heights community to recognize 17 high school graduates in a parade on Saturday, May 23.
“I congratulate the graduating class of 2020 on their well-deserved success,” said Brown. “I commend each and every one of you on your academic achievement and wish you the best on your future endeavors. Congratulations and well done, class of 2020 graduates.”
Community members and leaders present in the parade included the Newton County Fire Department, Newton County Fire Rescue, Newton County Board of Education Chairwoman Shakila Henderson-Baker, District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz, Newton County High School teachers and administration staff, and Newton County School System staff.
