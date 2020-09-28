Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown recently administered the Oath of Office to six newly-hired NCSO employees in a ceremony held inside the NCSO Training Room. Joining the ranks of the Sheriff's Office are Deputy Sheriffs Hang Tran and Carlos Rhodes and Detention Officers Amanda Bell, Christian E.L. Powell, Irvin Hawkins Jr. and Tammy S. Palomino.
Sheriff Brown swears-in new NCSO employees
- From Staff Reports
Updated
Alice Queen
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
