COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown will host a groundbreaking for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office expansion at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30. The groundbreaking will be held at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters located at 15151 Alcovy Road in Covington.
The project, budgeted at $2.9 million, will be funded by the 2017 SPLOST.
“This project would not have been possible without the 2017 SPLOST committee who saw the benefits in expanding the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens who voted in favor of the 2017 SPLOST,” said Brown. “I thank each and every one of you. We could not have done it without you and your support.”
Anyone who would like to attend the groundbreaking event, should RSVP by Monday, June 29, to Tay Colley at ecolley@newtonsheriffga.org.
