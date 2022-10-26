Levett.jpg

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is urging the District Attorney’s Office to seek an indictment against one of its deputies who was investigated following the deaths of three of his dogs in a hot shed in June.

Sheriff Eric Levett wrote a letter to District Attorney Alisha Johnson Oct. 21, pointing out that his office had been unable to get the evidence against Deputy Eric Tolbert reviewed by a Rockdale County judge, despite having followed advice from the DA’s Office during the investigation. Levett wrote that his investigator had accepted the advice in order to work with the DA’s office to ensure the case was prosecuted.

