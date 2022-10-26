CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is urging the District Attorney’s Office to seek an indictment against one of its deputies who was investigated following the deaths of three of his dogs in a hot shed in June.
Sheriff Eric Levett wrote a letter to District Attorney Alisha Johnson Oct. 21, pointing out that his office had been unable to get the evidence against Deputy Eric Tolbert reviewed by a Rockdale County judge, despite having followed advice from the DA’s Office during the investigation. Levett wrote that his investigator had accepted the advice in order to work with the DA’s office to ensure the case was prosecuted.
Levett also said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation would not take the case because it involves a misdemeanor charge.
“The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to your office because we are at a standstill," Levett wrote. "The judges won’t sign the warrant, the GBI doesn’t investigate cases as such, and the community wants answers."
Levett said the case has “impacted multiple entities within Rockdale County, more important the community.” In addition, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has called on the DA’s Office to indict Tolbert.
District Attorney Johnson issued a statement regarding the sheriff’s letter Oct. 21, saying that she could not “counter the factual inaccuracies in the sheriff’s letter. To do so would jeopardize the integrity of our ongoing considerations and evaluations of the case.
“I assure the people of Rockdale County that where the evidence leads, we will follow,” she wrote, adding that all cases handled by her office are pursued “without fear, favor or affection.”
At the time of the Sheriff’s Office investigation in June, the office had sought to have Tolbert charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals and improper disposal of an animal. According to the RCSO internal investigation report, the RCSO investigator working the case described the conditions the dogs were found in to an assistant DA and was told that there did not appear to be enough evidence to prosecute. The investigator was advised to get an expert witness.
The investigator consulted with an attorney who is an animal law expert, Rockdale County Animal Care and Control and a local veterinarian.
According to the RCSO internal affairs report, the investigator on July 19 “tried to obtain a criminal warrant from Judge (Nancy) Bills charging Deputy Tolbert with misdemeanor animal cruelty. … Judge Bills explained (the investigator) did not have enough probable cause and the Sheriff’s Office should have turned (the) investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. … Judge Bills told her that she as well as Judge (Robert) Mumford would not sign the criminal warrant she was attempting to obtain.”
Deputy Tolbert, who has been with RCSO seven years, five as a K9 handler, was placed on administrative leave and reassigned in September following the investigation into the deaths of his three American bully dogs.
According to the internal affairs investigation report, the three dogs apparently died of heat stroke inside an uninsulated, enclosed shed in mid-June when temperatures were well into the 90s. One dog reportedly died June 13 when a large fan was being used to cool the shed. The other two dogs died the next day after Tolbert said he installed a portable air conditioner but failed to fully read the instructions. According to the investigation, Tolbert left the two dogs inside the shed for eight hours while he worked an off-duty job. At some point during that time the air conditioner, which was powered by an extension cord, stopped working. Tolbert said he returned to find one of the dogs dead; the other died shortly afterwards.
Deputies were alerted to the situation after Tolbert posted the dogs’ deaths on Facebook. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s residence and seven officers went to conduct a search on June 17. According to the investigation, officers found Tolbert out of town and his assigned K9 Officer Aegis in an outdoor kennel in the back yard. Aegis, a Labrador retriever, was removed from Tolbert’s residence in good condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office, although officers reported that his kennel was in an unsanitary condition and he was wearing his collar, which is against policy for a dog contained in a kennel.
Tolbert has not been charged with any criminal offense in connection with the investigation.
