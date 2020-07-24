COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office were awarded their third National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) Reaccreditation Award during the Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting on July 21.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with NaphCare, met 100% of the 37 essential standards and 19 important standards required to receive its third reaccreditation, effective June 11.
“I am honored to stand in front of the Newton County Board of Commissioners this evening as the Office of the Sheriff receives its third reaccreditation award from the National Commission on Correctional Heath Care,” Brown told commissioners Tuesday. “I thank you, Chairman Banes, for allowing the Office of the Sheriff and our partners at NaphCare the time to discuss the importance of this accreditation.”
Sheriff Brown added, “The National Commission on Correctional Heath Care accreditation is a component of the National Sheriff’s Association Triple Crown Award. We were meant to receive our third reaccreditation May 2 through May 5 of this year in Atlanta; however, it was cancelled due to COVID-19.”
The NCCHC accreditation provides the Newton County Sheriff’s Office with evidence of a standards-based system of care for inmates; improved health status and outcomes; and reduced public health risks when inmates reenter the community. There are 59 individual standards, with close to 400 compliance indicators, required for full accreditation.
“We crossed a milestone on July 1, 2020, that marked 14 years of being the health care partner for the Newton County Jail,” said Bradford McLane, CEO of NaphCare. “We see a lot of jails across the country. Sheriff Brown runs one of the cleanest, best run jails in the country, hands down. He’s an amazing sheriff, and he has an amazing team.”
In February 2014, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office met the standards to be awarded its first accreditation by the NCCHC. There are an estimated 500 NCCHC accredited facilities out of 3,100 counties across the nation.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the National Sheriff’s Association Triple Crown Award on June 26, 2017. A total of 48 facilities across the nation have obtained “Triple Crown” status, with 46 of those being Sheriff’s Offices.
Out of the 159 Sheriff’s Offices in the state of Georgia, Newton County Sheriff’s Office is one of six to obtain “Triple Crown” status.
To obtain the National Sheriff’s Association Triple Crown Award, agencies must obtain accreditation from the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the American Correctional Association's Commission on Accreditation for Corrections (ACA) and the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare (NCCHC).
