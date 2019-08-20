CONYERS - Rockdale County Sheriff Eric J. Levett will kick off the RCSO annual ‘Walk It and Talk It with your Sheriff’ this Thursday, Aug. 22, from 7-8 p.m. with the Brentwood community. It will start at the Cabana at 1601 Brentwood Crossing in Conyers.
Levett and his staff will walk and talk with the citizens of the Brentwood community to discuss and listen to any concerns or issues they may have in their area.
The event also allows citizens the opportunity to get to know the law enforcement agents that police their streets.
These ongoing events will be held at a different Rockdale County community every Thursday until Nov. 14.
Please contact Deputies Carol Patrick and Charles Jenkins at Carol.Patrick@RockdaleCountyGA.gov or Charles.Jenkins@RockdaleCountyGA.gov with any questions.