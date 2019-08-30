COVINGTON - An Oxford man has been charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and other suspects may also face charges after copper wire allegedly taken from the Facebook job site was brought in to a recycling center.
At 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 23, a deputy responded to the job site on Shire Parkway in reference to a theft. When he arrived he spoke to the complainant, who said he worked for a company contracted by Facebook to complete the building project.
The complainant said he was contacted by an employee of a recycling center in Covington who said three males came into the center with several pounds of copper wire. The employee noticed that the numbering on the wiring matched some old wire that had been brought in by the construction company in the past. He said after the trio made several trips to the recycling center, he became concerned that they may not have had authorization from the company to bring in the wire and trade it for cash.
The complainant was able to give the deputy printed copies of the driver’s licenses presented at the recycling center, along with copies of the transactions at the center. The deputy was also able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects at the recycling center.
The complainant said the copper wire was valued by the recycling center at $899 and that the company wants to prosecute whoever took the wire.
The case was handed over to an investigator, and on Aug. 24 Bobby Eugene Jackson, 46, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft by taking. The investigation is continuing.