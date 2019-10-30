CONYERS - With a 100% chance of rain forecast for Halloween, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is canceling its Trunk or Treat Thursday evening, but children and their parents can still receive treats from both the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners.
Sheriff’s deputies will be standing by with treat bags for all who want to drive by the Sheriff’s Office with their children from 5-8 p.m. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is located at 911 Chambers Drive in Conyers.
Rockdale County Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. will also be handing out candy in front of the Board of Commissioners Office from 5:30-7:30 p.m. or until all the candy is handed out. Trick-or-treaters can come by the office at 962 Milstead Ave. in Conyers.