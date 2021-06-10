COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has now identified three victims in the shooting at Denny Dobbs Park on Friday, June 4.
The Sheriff’s Office initially reported that two teens — ages 16 and 17 — had been wounded in the shooting incident. Both of those victims are female. The Sheriff’s Office subsequently learned that a 15-year-old male was also injured. He had apparently left the scene to seek treatment prior to the arrival of deputies.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information regarding what may have led up to the shooting.
Denny Dobbs Park, located on Ga. Highway 212, features walking trails, a large picnic pavilion and a splash pad that recently opened. The park is located across the highway from Oak Hill Elementary. Park hours are from daylight until dark.
If anyone has any information regarding the shooting they should call Investigator Roop at 678-625-1465 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Tip Hotline at 678-625-5007. Callers can remain anonymous.
