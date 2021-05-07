COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with multiple crimes against children.
The suspect, Ronnie Floyd Maxwell, was the subject of a search conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night in the Ga. Highway 142 area. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Maxwell is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is cautioned not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.
Maxwell is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maxwell is asked to call Cpl. Grijalva at 678-410-5916 or the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 678-625-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.