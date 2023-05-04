Rockdale County Board of Commissioners member Sherri Washington is among the recent graduates of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development. The graduates are community and economic development professionals, elected officials, public servants, business leaders, educators, and engaged citizens from across Georgia.
Created in 1993, the academy assembles a cross-section of experts, research-based curriculum and resources necessary for building a vibrant economy. The academy features a cornerstone program, The Essentials, a one-day program that provides attendees an opportunity to gain a unique understanding of the complexities of economic and community development on the local, regional and state levels. Graduates of the program have completed The Essentials, as well as at least three Advanced courses that are designed to deep dive into specific topics derived from current needs, trends and data.
The board of directors of the Academy represent public and private economic development organizations and agencies across Georgia. Georgia EMC and Georgia Power provide facilitators for the program on behalf of their members and stakeholders. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs provides staff and resources to execute the program statewide. Since its inception, the Academy has provided training for thousands of Georgians.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
