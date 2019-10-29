CONYERS — Shoal Creek Elementary School students returned to school Tuesday morning after the campus closed Monday due to a recommendation by the Rockdale County Health Department.
The district announced last Friday that the school would close Monday due to a significant amount of students and staff being affected by symptoms of gastroenteritis or the Norovirus.
"We are working closely with the Rockdale County Health Department to limit the impact of this illness," the school wrote in a statement Friday on its website. "Health officials tell us that illnesses are likely due to Norovirus, which can cause nausea, diarrhea and/or vomiting."
Even though the school has returned to normal operations, school officials ask that parents continue to keep sick children home until they are free from vomiting or diarrhea for 24 hours without medication.
The school is also encouraging students to wash their hands often - particularly before eating and after using the restroom.
Shoal Creek currently has 729 enrolled students.
"Closing Monday allowed a break in the transmission cycle by limiting exposure between those who were ill and those who were not," said RCPS spokeswoman Cindy Ball. "It also gave everyone ill adequate time to recover. We began cleaning procedures early last week that are specific to limiting the spread of Norovirus as recommended by the health department. Deep cleaning procedures continued over the long weekend and will continue as long as recommended."
The Monday closure will be at least the second one of 2019 for the school, which, along with Pine Street Elementary School, was closed in March due to a Norovirus outbreak.
Anyone with questions about the illness should contact their child's physician or the Rockdale County Health Department at 770-339-4260. An epidemiologist should be on call and be able to provide more information.