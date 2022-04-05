Shooting at high school in Erie, Pennsylvania, leaves one injured, city says By Jennifer Henderson and Eric Levenson, CNN Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Police in Erie, Pennsylvania, responded to a shooting at Erie High School on Tuesday morning that left one person injured, according to the city.The person who was shot is in good condition and was transported to the hospital, the city said.Police have secured the high school and have a heavy presence of police cars and asked people to avoid the area, the city said. "All students are safe," the police said.Erie Public Schools issued an alert to parents on its Facebook page, saying that there was a shooting at the high school and that the school was locked down. "The building is secure. Erie Bureau of Police report no active threat," the district said.Dismissal of the students began after police cleared the school, Erie Public Schools said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +199 PHOTOS: Monday-Tuesday practice rounds at The Masters Scenes from Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April, 5, 2022 as the Masters golf tournament approaches this week. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses North America Northeastern United States Pennsylvania School Violence Shootings Societal Issues Society The Americas United States Violence In Society Police Erie School High School Public School City Shooting Erie Public Schools Student More News Features HEALTH: Panic attacks resumed when reader weaned off meds Alice Queen 46 min ago 0 News Ukraine President Zelensky details alleged Russian atrocities in hard-hitting UN speech By Jennifer Deaton, CNNUpdated 1 min ago 0 Business Instacart adjusts its tipping policy again to address tip baiting By Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN BusinessUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News Growing ghost gun problem adds to America's violence woes By Mark Morales and Brynn Gingras, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Tax cut clears General Assembly in last hour of 2022 session HEALTH: Panic attacks resumed when reader weaned off meds Ukraine President Zelensky details alleged Russian atrocities in hard-hitting UN speech Tiger Woods: 'I feel like I'm going to play' in Masters Celebrate Passover with homemade charoset Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGet your back yard ready for hummingbirdsHEALTH SCORES: March 21 - March 25Dr. Jackson L. Gates opens new practice in ConyersNewton County Jail BlotterConyers Police capture aggravated assault fugitivePeek's Chapel Baptist Church welcomes new ministerRivian opponents plan show of solidarity against massive assembly plantRivian opponents pray over land where auto assembly plant proposedRockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. proposes $15 an hour wage for all county employees during State of County addressMatthew Wayne Morris, Sr. Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Yellow dust everywhere tells us it's allergy season. Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. It's annoying but I get by without any medication. No. I've never had any issues with seasonal allergies. Yes. I have to take medication when it gets real bad. No. I don't suffer from seasonal allergies but I suffer from other types of allergies. Yes. I wouldn't call them seasonal since I take medication/shots all year long. I don't know. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.