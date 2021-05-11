CONYERS - Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shoot out on May 4 at Pine Log Park that left one person dead, three others charged with murder, and more than $20,000 in federal PPP funds missing.
According to a report from Fox 5 Atlanta News, Malik Maddox, 21, of Conyers, was fatally wounded after he and three other men met at the park around noon on May 4 to allegedly split the money, which investigators say was fraudulently obtained from an approved PPP (Payroll Protection Plan) loan.
Maddox, along with Reginald Smith and Elijah Earlington, arrived at Pine Log Park in one vehicle, Tristan Crane arrived in a second vehicle, and investigators are looking for a third unidentified driver and vehicle. Within minutes of meeting, Crane allegedly fired into the car carrying Maddox, Smith and Earlington, and they returned fire before fleeing the scene and dropping a wounded Maddox off at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
According to Rockdale County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty, the hospital notified 911 that a gunshot victim had been dropped off. Maddox died from his wounds.
Meanwhile, Crane crashed an SUV into a tree at the park, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
"The vehicle was unoccupied," Canty said. "During the investigation they observed some shell casings on the ground."
Crane, 20, of Conyers, turned himself in on May 5. Smith and Earlington were also picked up and are in custody. Canty said all three are currently charged with felony murder.
Rockdale investigators still believe there is one person who needs to be questioned about what happened last week. They are looking for the driver of a black sedan spotted in the parking lot during the shooting.
"Right now we just want to get some information on the vehicle," Canty said. "We do know that the vehicle was involved, and we're looking to identify the vehicle and the driver."
Investigators are also looking for the money and trying to determine how more than $20,000 in federal funds were fraudulently obtained in the first place.
This is an active ongoing investigation; anyone with any information on the shooting should contact Investigator Grote Levett #201 at 770-278-8166 or by email at grote.levett@rockdalecountyga.gov. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 404-577-TIPS.
