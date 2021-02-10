COVINGTON — A request to amend Newton County’s zoning ordinance to allow for an outdoor shooting range in agricultural zoning failed after commissioners reached a stalemate with undertones of parliamentary gamesmanship.
Attorney Nezida Davis and Colin Mapp, president of the Bass Reeves Gun Club, presented a request for a text amendment to the zoning ordinance to commissioners at their Feb. 2 meeting. Bass Reeves is an Atlanta gun club of about 900 members that is pro-Second Amendment and advocates for safe, responsible and skilled gun ownership in the African American community, according to the club’s website.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson made a motion to initiate the ordinance amendment, and District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason seconded the motion. With District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and District 2 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan opposed, District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders abstained in an apparent attempt to compel Chairman Marcello Banes to break the tie. Banes, however, also abstained, which caused the motion to fail.
Sanders said she abstained because she wasn’t clear on the wording of Henderson’s motion.
Banes attempted to get Henderson and County Attorney Sam VanVolkenburgh to provide some clarification for Sanders, but she persisted in abstaining.
“Correct me if I’m wrong, but if I abstain my vote, the vote goes to the chairman,” she said. “I think I kind of explained the reason why. So I abstained my vote.”
After briefly conferring with the county attorney, Banes said he would also abstain.
“That motion will fail for the lack of support,” he said. “So if we want to play games like that, we can play them.”
The shooting range is a project of the Bass Reeves Gun Club of Atlanta, a chapter of the National African American Gun Association. The group had sought to locate a shooting range in District 1 near the intersection of Ga. Highways 212 and 36.
Development Services Director Judy Johnson explained to commissioners that if they allowed an outdoor shooting range in AR zoning, it would open up the possibility that gun ranges could be established in any of the five commissioner districts in the county.
“The AR zoning district is our most common zoning district,” said Johnson … “It’s not about a great group of people or one particular property, it is about establishing legislation to allow any petitioner to move forward (in AR zoning).”
Newton County currently has one outdoor shooting range, the Yellow River Gun Club, which was founded in 1956 and grandfathered when the county adopted its zoning ordinance in 1971. The club is located on Ga. Highway 212 in District 1.
Commissioner Edwards, who represents District 1, said the requested change in zoning would result in complaints from homeowners in the area.
“This is not actually about Bass Reeves Gun Club; it’s about allowing a place for outdoor shooting anywhere in any of our districts that has this particular zoning,” said Edwards. “I can tell you that this text amendment will allow South River Gun Club to expand exponentially. I get complaints about South River Gun Club all the time from District 1 and District 2.”
Edwards attempted to put the shooting range issue to rest by making a motion to deny the text amendment and any future shooting ranges. Cowan seconded the motion, which failed 3-2.
Henderson then made a motion to move forward with the text amendment, with Mason seconding the motion.
“No disrespect to the other commissioners, but y’all don’t live in a rural area like we do where there is a lot of vacant land,” said Cowan. “People have chosen to move out there for a particular reason… I’m just telling you I think you guys have made a mistake on this one.”
Edwards apologized to his constituents, saying, “I know for a fact that this gunfire will disrupt lives … but we don’t seem to care.”
Sanders said she voted against Edwards’ motion because it would prohibit any shooting range in the future.
“When we sit on this platform we need to respect each other’s opinions,” she said. “We may agree and we may disagree, but that’s what we were put in place for.”
The vote on Henderson’s motion then ended in a tie. Banes called for a brief recess. When the board returned, Banes called for a vote to table the request indefinitely. Edwards made the motion; Cowan seconded it. It failed 3-2.
