COVINGTON — A Covington woman who was shot during a domestic dispute on May 13 has died of her injuries.
The Covington Police Department reported that La’Peachah Nash, 27, was pronounced dead at Atlanta Medical Center and transported to the GBI Headquarters late Tuesday afternoon for an autopsy. Dalanna Bailey, 22, of Conyers is being held in connection with her murder.
According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Fieldcrest Walk apartments off Access Road at about 9 p.m. May 13. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims, a man with a wound to his shoulder, and Nash, who had been shot in the head. Both were taken by air ambulance to Atlanta Medical Center.
"We’ve been in constant contact with Ms. Nash’s mother throughout our investigation and knew that our victim would, unfortunately, not recover from her injuries," said CPD Capt. Ken Malcom in a released statement Wednesday. "We are now taking additional warrants for the suspect in this investigation, Dalanna Bailey, for murder. Our hearts and prayers go out to Ms. Nash’s family."
According to initial reports, Bailey reportedly went to the Fieldcrest Walk apartments with her 11-month-old child and began arguing with the male, the child’s father. Sometime during the argument, the male victim and Nash attempted to flee in their vehicle, with Nash driving. Both were shot, and Nash crashed the vehicle in the parking lot.
Bailey allegedly fled with her child in a silver 2003 Honda Accord.
On the morning of May 14 Covington Police were advised that Bailey’s vehicle had been detected by a license plate reader and was located at a motel in Lithonia. Following hours of surveillance, officers took Bailey into custody without incident. Her child was found with her and was unharmed.
Bailey was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault. More charges are pending.
