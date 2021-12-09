COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department has helped make the holiday season brighter for 30 children in the community through the department’s Shop With A Cop program.
Children joined with CPD officers and State Patrol troopers at the Covington Walmart Wednesday evening to enjoy refreshments, visits with Santa Claus and shopping for themselves and their family members.
Capt. Ken Malcom said, despite supply chain concerns, the store shelves were well-stocked and no child went away disappointed. Some of the most popular items on the children’s wish lists were dolls, action figures and electronics.
“It was another great night,” Malcom said of the program that was started 40 years ago by former Officer Frank Hilton.
And while the children are the primary beneficiaries of Shop With A Cop, Malcom said there are also rewards for the officers, who get a break from the stressful situations they encounter on a daily basis.
“The kids are getting things they wouldn’t normally have, and it’s great for the officers because they get a chance to serve in a different way,” said Malcom. “It’s uplifting to be able to do things like this.”
The children who take part in Shop With A Cop are referred by local agencies, including Alcovy CASA Inc., Newton County DFCS and the Newton County Juvenile Courts, and some are known to the Police Department through interactions in the community. Funds for the project are raised through the annual Fuzz Run, sponsored by the department’s Police Who Care organization.
Each child is given an amount to spend while they Shop With A Cop, but Malcom said officers who take part feel compelled to contribute, as well.
“The sweetest part for me — and I’ve been doing this for 35 years in some form — is watching the officers interact with the kids,” said Malcom. “It happens every year. The children are given a set amount of money, but every year the officers pull out their own billfolds to add to that.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
