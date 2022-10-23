COVINGTON — A driver who fled when Georgia State troopers tried to pull him over for speeding reportedly fired one shot at troopers when they conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle. No one was hit by the shot.
According to the GSP, troopers were operating LIDAR on Interstate 20 eastbound at about 8 p.m. when they clocked a Volkswagen Jetta at 97 mph in the posted 70 mph zone.
Troopers caught up to the vehicle as it exited at Exit 90 and turned into the shopping center parking lot at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Turner Lake Road. According to the GSP, the suspect was driving in a reckless manner through the parking lot, and they performed a PIT maneuver that caused the Jetta to rotate, but it did not stop the suspect.
Troopers performed a second PIT maneuver that caused the Jetta to rotate out of control. The suspect fired one shot as the Jetta and troopers’ vehicle were about 10 feet apart. The bullet shattered the rear passenger door window of the suspect’s car.
The suspect then fled on foot towards the Exit 90 area. Officers with the Covington Police Department had responded and were prepared to deploy a K9 officer to search for the suspect, but he surrendered before the K9 was deployed.
Troopers were not injured, but one patrol vehicle was incapacitated by the PIT maneuvers. Shots were not fired by law enforcement officers.
The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was not injured, but he was taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital complaining of difficulty breathing.
The suspect was allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. He will face charges related to the pursuit and aggravated assault, according to the GSP.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.