SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA – Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will implement daily shoulder closures along U.S. Highway 278 for approximately four weeks, now through March 13.
Crews will close the shoulder areas at times to perform design investigations in advance of planned widening construction.
Shoulder closures will be in place in the following locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding weekends:
• US 278 from Shire Parkway to Willow Springs Church Road near the Exit 101 interchange
These activities are for Georgia DOT’s upcoming U.S. 278 widening and frontage road projects, proposed to provide easier and safer access to the new Stanton Springs North development and the surrounding area. The projects include roadway widening, new frontage road construction, and other improvements. As part of the scope of work, a multiuse path will be constructed along the frontage road.
The exact time of shoulder closings may change due to weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
